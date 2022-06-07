Mehul Das

Apple unveiled the next generation of its MacBook Air at WWDC 2022. The new line of MacBooks Air will be powered by the all new M2 Chip, has an all new, redesigned enclosure and comes in some exciting new colours.

The new Air design comes in silver, space grey, starlight, midnight black, and gold colours. Apple has decided to ditch the teardrop wedge shape that has been a classical design choice for MacBook Air and has replaced it with a simpler, flat-edged chassis, much like the one in recent MacBook Pros.

That’s not where the physical similarity between the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro ends. Just like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the display has also been pushed closer to the edges, giving the device very slim bezels, and also comes with a display notch.

The MacBook Air is 11.3mm thin and features a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID enabled power button. We also see MagSafe returning for magnetic safe charging. Apple states that the new MacBook Air gets about 18 hours of continuous video playback on its battery, all thanks to how efficient the new M2 chips are, over the existing M1 chip.

The display that the MacBook Air gets is about 13.6-inches, all thanks to the thinner bezels. The device is an IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and supports 500 nits of brightness. Users also get True Tone technology, and support for up to 1 billion colours.

The notch gets a 1080p webcam with all the bells and whistles like Centre Stage.

The M2 chip used in MacBook Air is about 5 times faster than the last generation of Intel based MacBook Air, and about 40 per cent faster than the 2020 M1 MacBook Air. It also comes with dual USC-C ports, both of which can be used for fast charging.

The M2 MacBook Air will start at Rs 1,19,900 in India. For that, you get the base variant M2 chip which is the 8 core CPU and 8 core GPU. You will also get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with the base variant, and have the option to expand the RAM up to 24GB, and the storage up to 2TB.

In case you go for the higher powered M2 chip, you still get an 8 core CPU, but this time, you get a 10 core GPU. With the higher powered M2 chip, you still get the base RAM of 8GB, expandable up to 24GB. For storage, you’ll get 512GB in the base variant, with an option to upgrade to up to 2TB. The 10 GPU Core M2 MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,49,900.