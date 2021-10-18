Monday, October 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Unleashed 2021 event highlights: AirPods 3 revealed, new MacBook Pro debuts

tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2021 23:22:25 IST

Although there is no official confirmation, the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced M1X SoC is expected at Apple’s Unleashed event.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 23:22 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Price and availability

    The new MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at $1,999, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499. Orders open today and the MacBooks will start shipping next week.

  • 23:18 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Highlights

    Here's a quick look at the highlights of the new MacBook Pro.

  • 23:17 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging

    Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

  • 23:17 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging

    Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

  • 23:14 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Graphics performance

    The new MacBook Pro is said to better its predecessor by a huge margin. And yes, the 14-inch model can also be had with the range-topping M1 Max chip!

  • 23:11 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Camera

    The new MacBook Pro comes with a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a four-element lens; said to provide twice as good low-light performance as its predecessor. 

  • 23:05 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro: Touchbar dropped

    Physical buttons replace the infamous Touchbar on the new MacBook Pro. 

  • 23:03 (IST)

    New Apple MacBook Pro revealed

    Here it is - your first look at the new MacBook Pro! It will be available in 16- and 14-inch screen sizes. More details incoming...

  • 22:55 (IST)

    Apple M1 Max chip: The details

    Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.

  • 22:55 (IST)

    Apple M1 Max chip: The details

    Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Apple M1 Max chip revealed

    Building on the strengths of the M1 Pro is the M1 Max chip, which Apple says is its biggest chip yet. It has 400 GB/sec of memory bandwidth, and is said to take the performance of the new MacBook Pro to new heights.

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Apple M1 Pro chip: More details

    The Apple M1 Pro chip is said to offer 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1 chip.

  • 22:48 (IST)

    New MacBook Pro to get M1 Pro chip

    Apple has revealed the 'M1 Pro' chip, designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro, billed a 'breakthrough' chip. 

  • 22:45 (IST)

    AirPods 3 revealed

    Here they are! AirPods 3 revealed with spatial audio technology. They're also equipped with Adaptive EQ and have up to six hours of battery life. Priced at $179, available next week onwards.

  • 22:41 (IST)

    HomePod Mini: New colours, added functionality

    Apple has introduced new colours for the HomePod Mini, along with adding more comprehensive voice command functionalities. Costs $99, available from November onwards.

  • 22:38 (IST)

    New subscription plan for Apple Music

    Users will soon be able to opt for the ‘Voice Plan’, which will cost $4.99 a month and will be made available in 17 markets (including India) in the coming months.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Apple Music to get themed playlists

    Apple Music users will be able to tap into customised, themed playlists that fit every mood.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    Apple Unleashed: It begins

    And we're underway! Apple chief Tim Cook kicks off the event saying today's event will focus on two aspects in particular - music, and Macs. You know what this means... new AirPods incoming!

  • 22:21 (IST)

    Apple Unleashed: Watch it live

    You can follow the live stream of the Apple Unleashed event right here.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Apple Unleashed: What to expect

    Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.

  • 21:57 (IST)

    Apple's September launches

    The Unleashed event is the second major Apple event in about a month's time, with the "California Streaming" show in September witnessing the launch of the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, new iPad and more.

  • 21:36 (IST)

    Apple Unleashed 2021: The countdown

    Good evening, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Apple Unleashed 2021 event. Some pretty big reveals are expected tonight, so sit back as we bring you all the updates live from the event.

    • read more

The Apple Unleashed event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST), and fans can watch the event via the company’s website and official YouTube channel. Just last month, the company introduced the latest iPhone 13 series, iPad (9th-gen), and 5G-enabled iPad mini. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed the new products, the rumour mill suggests the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced Apple M1X SoC. Last year, the company introduced its first M1-powered MacBook and MacBook Pro with 13-inch screens and a refreshed Mac Mini. The launch of the new AirPods 3 may also be on the table.

The unannounced Apple M1X chip will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and up to 64 GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations – with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest line-up of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants – with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well.

On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. However, they still might lack active noise cancellation that current features in the Pro TWS earbuds. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


also see

Apple

Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debut

Oct 13, 2021
Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debut

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021