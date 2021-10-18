23:22 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Price and availability
The new MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at $1,999, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499. Orders open today and the MacBooks will start shipping next week.
tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2021 23:22:25 IST
Although there is no official confirmation, the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced M1X SoC is expected at Apple’s Unleashed event.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
23:22 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Price and availability The new MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at $1,999, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499. Orders open today and the MacBooks will start shipping next week.
23:18 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Highlights Here's a quick look at the highlights of the new MacBook Pro.
23:17 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
23:17 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
23:14 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Graphics performance The new MacBook Pro is said to better its predecessor by a huge margin. And yes, the 14-inch model can also be had with the range-topping M1 Max chip!
23:11 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Camera The new MacBook Pro comes with a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a four-element lens; said to provide twice as good low-light performance as its predecessor.
23:05 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Touchbar dropped Physical buttons replace the infamous Touchbar on the new MacBook Pro.
23:03 (IST)
New Apple MacBook Pro revealed Here it is - your first look at the new MacBook Pro! It will be available in 16- and 14-inch screen sizes. More details incoming...
22:55 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip: The details Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.
22:55 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip: The details Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.
22:53 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip revealed Building on the strengths of the M1 Pro is the M1 Max chip, which Apple says is its biggest chip yet. It has 400 GB/sec of memory bandwidth, and is said to take the performance of the new MacBook Pro to new heights.
22:50 (IST)
Apple M1 Pro chip: More details The Apple M1 Pro chip is said to offer 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1 chip.
22:48 (IST)
New MacBook Pro to get M1 Pro chip Apple has revealed the 'M1 Pro' chip, designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro, billed a 'breakthrough' chip.
22:45 (IST)
AirPods 3 revealed Here they are! AirPods 3 revealed with spatial audio technology. They're also equipped with Adaptive EQ and have up to six hours of battery life. Priced at $179, available next week onwards.
22:41 (IST)
HomePod Mini: New colours, added functionality Apple has introduced new colours for the HomePod Mini, along with adding more comprehensive voice command functionalities. Costs $99, available from November onwards.
22:38 (IST)
New subscription plan for Apple Music Users will soon be able to opt for the ‘Voice Plan’, which will cost $4.99 a month and will be made available in 17 markets (including India) in the coming months.
22:36 (IST)
Apple Music to get themed playlists Apple Music users will be able to tap into customised, themed playlists that fit every mood.
22:34 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: It begins And we're underway! Apple chief Tim Cook kicks off the event saying today's event will focus on two aspects in particular - music, and Macs. You know what this means... new AirPods incoming!
22:21 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: Watch it live You can follow the live stream of the Apple Unleashed event right here.
22:12 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: What to expect Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.
21:57 (IST)
Apple's September launches The Unleashed event is the second major Apple event in about a month's time, with the "California Streaming" show in September witnessing the launch of the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, new iPad and more.
21:36 (IST)
Apple Unleashed 2021: The countdown Good evening, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Apple Unleashed 2021 event. Some pretty big reveals are expected tonight, so sit back as we bring you all the updates live from the event.
23:22 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Price and availability
The new MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at $1,999, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499. Orders open today and the MacBooks will start shipping next week.
23:18 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Highlights
Here's a quick look at the highlights of the new MacBook Pro.
23:17 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging
Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
23:17 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Battery life and charging
Apple claims the 14-inch Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will offer 21 hours of video playback. Both also come with fast-charging, which will see their batteries regain 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
23:14 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Graphics performance
The new MacBook Pro is said to better its predecessor by a huge margin. And yes, the 14-inch model can also be had with the range-topping M1 Max chip!
23:11 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Camera
The new MacBook Pro comes with a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a four-element lens; said to provide twice as good low-light performance as its predecessor.
23:05 (IST)
New MacBook Pro: Touchbar dropped
Physical buttons replace the infamous Touchbar on the new MacBook Pro.
23:03 (IST)
New Apple MacBook Pro revealed
Here it is - your first look at the new MacBook Pro! It will be available in 16- and 14-inch screen sizes. More details incoming...
22:55 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip: The details
Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.
22:55 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip: The details
Here's a closer look at some of the highlights of the M1 Max chip.
22:53 (IST)
Apple M1 Max chip revealed
Building on the strengths of the M1 Pro is the M1 Max chip, which Apple says is its biggest chip yet. It has 400 GB/sec of memory bandwidth, and is said to take the performance of the new MacBook Pro to new heights.
22:50 (IST)
Apple M1 Pro chip: More details
The Apple M1 Pro chip is said to offer 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1 chip.
22:48 (IST)
New MacBook Pro to get M1 Pro chip
Apple has revealed the 'M1 Pro' chip, designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro, billed a 'breakthrough' chip.
22:45 (IST)
AirPods 3 revealed
Here they are! AirPods 3 revealed with spatial audio technology. They're also equipped with Adaptive EQ and have up to six hours of battery life. Priced at $179, available next week onwards.
22:41 (IST)
HomePod Mini: New colours, added functionality
Apple has introduced new colours for the HomePod Mini, along with adding more comprehensive voice command functionalities. Costs $99, available from November onwards.
22:38 (IST)
New subscription plan for Apple Music
Users will soon be able to opt for the ‘Voice Plan’, which will cost $4.99 a month and will be made available in 17 markets (including India) in the coming months.
22:36 (IST)
Apple Music to get themed playlists
Apple Music users will be able to tap into customised, themed playlists that fit every mood.
22:34 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: It begins
And we're underway! Apple chief Tim Cook kicks off the event saying today's event will focus on two aspects in particular - music, and Macs. You know what this means... new AirPods incoming!
22:21 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: Watch it live
You can follow the live stream of the Apple Unleashed event right here.
22:12 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: What to expect
Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.
21:57 (IST)
Apple's September launches
The Unleashed event is the second major Apple event in about a month's time, with the "California Streaming" show in September witnessing the launch of the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, new iPad and more.
21:36 (IST)
Apple Unleashed 2021: The countdown
Good evening, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Apple Unleashed 2021 event. Some pretty big reveals are expected tonight, so sit back as we bring you all the updates live from the event.
The Apple Unleashed event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST), and fans can watch the event via the company’s website and official YouTube channel. Just last month, the company introduced the latest iPhone 13 series, iPad (9th-gen), and 5G-enabled iPad mini. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed the new products, the rumour mill suggests the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced Apple M1X SoC. Last year, the company introduced its first M1-powered MacBook and MacBook Pro with 13-inch screens and a refreshed Mac Mini. The launch of the new AirPods 3 may also be on the table.
The unannounced Apple M1X chip will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and up to 64 GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations – with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest line-up of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants – with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well.
On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. However, they still might lack active noise cancellation that current features in the Pro TWS earbuds. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019.
also see
Apple
Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debutOct 13, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021