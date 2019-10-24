Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple TV app released on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

The Apple TV app will give users full access to the iTunes library including Apple TV Plus content.


tech2 News Staff Oct 24, 2019 21:52:07 IST

Starting from today, the Apple TV app will be available on the second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K globally. Apple users will be able to access their entire iTunes library of TV shows and movies on the service. It will also include Apple TV+ content starting from 1 November when it launches.

Apple TV app released on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

The Apple TV app will give users access to their iTunes library, and Apple TV+ content from 1 November. Image: Amazon.

Amazon announced the launch of the app in its blog. Users have to log in to their iCloud account and all their content will populate in the Apple TV app. For now, the app is only capable of showing the content that users have already bought or rented. In order to buy or rent content, users have to use their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC, and it will automatically appear on the Apple TV app.

The app is being rolled out from today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. It’s also arriving on the Fire TV Basic Edition in more than 50 countries with a planned release to the Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula soundbar. Amazon clarified that the Apple TV app isn’t compatible with the first and second-generation Fire TV, and the first generation of the Fire TV Stick.

Apple TV+ will be releasing in India on 1 November at only Rs 99 per month. It will also offer a seven-day trial period from launch day and the monthly fee will automatically renew at the end of the trial period.

