tech2 News Staff

Starting from today, the Apple TV app will be available on the second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K globally. Apple users will be able to access their entire iTunes library of TV shows and movies on the service. It will also include Apple TV+ content starting from 1 November when it launches.

Amazon announced the launch of the app in its blog. Users have to log in to their iCloud account and all their content will populate in the Apple TV app. For now, the app is only capable of showing the content that users have already bought or rented. In order to buy or rent content, users have to use their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC, and it will automatically appear on the Apple TV app.

The app is being rolled out from today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. It’s also arriving on the Fire TV Basic Edition in more than 50 countries with a planned release to the Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula soundbar. Amazon clarified that the Apple TV app isn’t compatible with the first and second-generation Fire TV, and the first generation of the Fire TV Stick.

Apple TV+ will be releasing in India on 1 November at only Rs 99 per month. It will also offer a seven-day trial period from launch day and the monthly fee will automatically renew at the end of the trial period.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .