Apple’s planning a new lineup of AirPods for the coming year. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino giant is said to be working on a high-end model of its wireless earphones that will let users use them in noisy environments and even on a rainy day.

Yes, you guessed that right! The report hints that Apple is working on a new (read expensive) model of its AirPods that will bring features like active noise cancellation and water resistance to wireless earphones range.

Add to this a second model that will make the jump from in-ears to over the ears, which should cater to audiophiles.

Indeed, both of the above are expected to be priced higher than the standard model.

With that said, the standard AirPods model will also get a few upgrades. The report indicates that the current AirPods model will get an upgrade in the form of a new wireless chip.

Additionally, the updated model is also expected to support hands-free Siri activation, a feature that will arrive later this year. The updated AirPods will also feature a new case that is expected to support Apple’s long-delayed AirPower wireless charging mat.

Reports also hint that Apple is also working on a new HomePod model for 2019 but details about its upgrades are currently not known.