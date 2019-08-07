tech2 News Staff

Apple Inc is making a change to its mobile operating system that will restrict a feature that apps like Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp use to make voice calls over the internet, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The calling feature in the apps runs in the background even when not in use, which means the apps can connect calls faster while performing other tasks such as data collection, according to the report.

According to The Verge report, the apps that perform internet voice calls run in the background and can access data in the background. The report said that Apple is restricting background access to apps while users make internet calls.

(Also read: Apple acknowledges that Siri listens to 'a small portion' of our conversations)

Both Apple and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's move will force the social media giant to redesign its messaging apps, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter, adding that it may have a heavy impact on WhatsApp, which has been using the internet calling feature in a variety of ways, including for implementing the app's end-to-end encryption.

Apple's user privacy is in question from the past few days since the company acknowledged that Siri listens to user conversations without our knowledge for its quality check process called grading. After this, the company suspended this process worldwide for a temporary basis to review the process.

With inputs from Reuters

