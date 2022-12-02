Friday, December 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to miss their iPhone 14 Pro shipment goal by 20 million units, may drive away demand

Apple had previously cut production of the iPhone 14 Pro series down to 85-90 million units. Now, reports have emerged which suggest that they will only be able to ship 70-75 million units.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 02, 2022 09:26:58 IST

Stories about Apple’s difficulties in producing their latest generation of iPhones, especially the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max aren’t exactly new. Despite curtailing their production estimates by millions of units this year, it seems that Apple will miss their shipment goal for the iPhone 14 Pro by about 20 million units.

Apple to miss their iPhone 14 Pro shipment goal by 20 million units, may drive away demand

Apple had previously cut production of the iPhone 14 Pro series down to 85-90 million units. Now, reports have emerged which suggest that they will only be able to ship 70-75 million units. Image Credit: Apple

A new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offers additional details on the impact of shortages and strikes across China, saying that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments for the holiday quarter will be 15-20 million units lower than expected.

Kuo has estimated that after Apple had revised the production targets for each of the devices under the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple will only be able to ship about 70-75 million units. Earlier, the figures were revised down to 85-90 million units.

The average capacity utilization rate of Zhengzhou iPhone plant was only about 20% in November, and it’s expected to improve to 30–40% in December.

Pegatron and Luxshare ICT have obtained about 10% of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max orders from Foxconn, respectively. But mass shipments will not be until late December at the earliest.

In India, what the shortage has led to is a golden opportunity for players in the black market and for private sellers, who are making money hand over fist by selling iPhones 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at a premium.

According to the production recovery progress of the iPhone 14 Pro series, shipments in December were still significantly lower than expected.

Notably, Kuo believes that buyers won’t defer their purchase to when supply has improved, something Kuo attributes to “the economic recession.” This may drive away the demand for the iPhone 14 series. Kuo also predicts that Apple’s iPhone revenue in the final quarter of the year may be significantly lower than the market consensus by 20–30% or more.

Apple also reportedly did not inform many of its component suppliers to cut orders, leaving them with “component inventory higher than normal for several weeks.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Add and stream Audible audiobooks on Apple Watch; Here’s how

Nov 21, 2022
Add and stream Audible audiobooks on Apple Watch; Here’s how
Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Apple

Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Nov 28, 2022
India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple

India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Nov 17, 2022
Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

NewsTracker

Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

Nov 23, 2022
Elon Musk is picking a fight with Apple, and no, it has got nothing to do with free speech

Elon Musk is picking a fight with Apple, and no, it has got nothing to do with free speech

Nov 29, 2022
First to hack into iPhone, tech prodigy who trolled Tesla, joins Elon Musk at Twitter

Tech Prodigy

First to hack into iPhone, tech prodigy who trolled Tesla, joins Elon Musk at Twitter

Nov 23, 2022

science

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022
The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022