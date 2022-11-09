FP Staff

Things are not going well for Apple’s iPhone 14 series. Just this week, the company released a statement, accepting that they cannot do much about the ongoing shortage of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max that customers are dealing with.

Now, news has surfaced that they are being forced to cut short the production of the iPhone 14 by about 3 million or 30 lakh units due to a sudden and unexpected fall slowdown in demand.

As per a Bloomberg report, Apple has ordered its manufacturing facilities across the world, to slow down the production of the iPhone 14. Initially, Apple had set a target of producing 90 million units by the end of the year. Now, the target has been revised to 87 million units.

Back in October, Apple had to ask its production partners in India and all over the world to stop manufacturing the iPhone 14 Plus because of a lack of demand, barely a month after the handset was launched.

The report suggests that the iPhone 14, suddenly is facing a similar situation, with a considerable drop in demand coming from China.

China is facing one of its worst economic situations in decades and is on the precipice of a massive recession. Some of the strongest industries in China have had to deal with some major slowdowns. These include core sectors like banking, finance and real estate.

China’s manufacturing sector too, has been badly hit due to harsh covid lockdowns, and disruptions in supply chains. Foxconn’s Apple factory in Zhengzhou, China, one of the largest in the world, is running at half its capacity due to covid lockdowns. As a result, they are unable to meet the demand of the iPhone 14 Pro series.