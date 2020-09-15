Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Apple is hosting the 'Time Flies' event today at 10.30 pm IST. You can check the local time for the event as per your location.

At the event, Apple is expected to announce the Watch Series 6, a cheaper version of Apple Watch Series 3 – which will likely be called Apple Watch SE – iPad Air 4, and AirTags (finally!). Additionally, Apple may also announce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, Apple One subscription and AirPods Studio today.

Apple will be streaming the event on its website and its official YouTube channel.

While Apple is yet to share any details about what it will be launching at the event today or any specifications of the expected devices, here's what we are anticipating:

Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE expected specifications

The upcoming Watch Series 6 is expected to come with a Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor, sleep tracking and improved ECG capabilities. A report by The Verge reveals that the smartwatch might also come with a rebranded Activity app called Fitness. According to the tipster Evan Blass, Watch Series 6 will come with an S4 chip, might come in two size variants and is likely to be available in both Bluetooth and LTE versions.

As per the tipster, Apple Watch SE is also likely to come in two size variants. It is also expected to be available in both LTE and Bluetooth versions. The Verge report reveals that since Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at $199, Apple Watch SE is likely to be priced less than that.

Apple iPad Air 4 expected specifications

Going by leaked iPad Air 4 user manual images on Twitter, iPad Air 4 is likely to feature thin bezels and rounded edges. It is expected to come with a Touch ID that will be placed under the side-mounted button. It further suggests that it might house a single camera and a pin connector at the back. According to GSMArena, this pin connector will apparently make it compatible with the iPad Pro range accessories. The images also suggest that iPad Air 4 is likely to come with iPad Pro's gesture-based navigation system.

The tipster Evan Blass has revealed that it will be powered by an A14 chipset and might feature a USB-C port as well.

Apple One Subscription

As per a report by 9to5Google, Apple Music will be included in the Apple One subscription bundle. It reveals that users can manage their Apple One subscription using iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. In addition to Apple Music, this subscription might also include Apple TV+, Arcade, News+ and other services, reported GSMArena.

Apple Studio, AirTags expected specifications

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple might also launch its first over-the-ear headphones called Apple Studio at the event today. According to a report by MacRumours, it is expected to be priced at $349 and might be available in a premium leather variant. It also suggests that the headphones might come with embedded sensors for head and neck detection. It will automatically adjust the left and right audio channels to the appropriate ear cups irrespective of the way users are wearing them.

AirTags are also expected to arrive at the event today. These AirTags are used to keep track of your devices so that you don't lose them. As per a report by Nikkei, AirTags are already in mass production, so we can expect that the company might launch them today.