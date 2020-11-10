Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
Apple to host 'One more thing' event today at 11.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

The first Mac chipset by Apple is likely to be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air.


tech2 News StaffNov 10, 2020 09:38:38 IST

After the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch series 6 launch, Apple will host its third launch event of the year. At today's 'One more thing' event, the company is expected to launch three Mac laptops that will be powered by Apple's in-house chipsets called Apple Silicon. At WWDC, held in June this year, the company had confirmed that it will move away from Intel chipsets and will use its in-house ARM-based silicon processors. Today's launch event will commence at 11.30 pm IST.

Apple's "One more thing" event will take place on 10 November at 11.30 pm IST.

Apple's 'One more thing event': How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 10 am PST, so in India, you can watch it at 11.30 pm IST. The livestream will be available on Apple's YouTube channel and Apple's event website.

Apple launch event: What to expect

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to launch a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. All these products are likely to be powered by Apple silicon chips. The report further reveals that Foxconn, also called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is now assembling the two small Mac laptops and Quanta Computer Inc is taking care of the larger MacBook Pro. The report also hints that the upcoming laptops won't come with any significant design changes.

Going by the report, the first Mac chipset by Apple will be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air.

A report by Nikkei Asia revealed that Apple is planning to manufacture 2.5 million MacBook laptops powered by in-house chipsets by 2021.

