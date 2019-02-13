Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Apple to hold an event on 25 March, no new iPad Mini or AirPods in the offing

The event will only be to unveil Apple's subscription service and not the new AirPods or the new iPad Mini.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 08:35:57 IST

Apple will be hosting an event on 25 March and it is widely believed that the Cupertino-giant is going to unveil its subscription-based news content service that will likely follow a Netflix-like system. However, for all you Appleheads thinking that a new gadget may also be on the offing, that may not happen.

Apple. Reuters.

As per a report by Buzzfeed, citing unknown sources, the event will only be to unveil Apple's subscription service and not to reveal perhaps the new AirPods or the new iPad Mini. Both these products have been in the rumour mill for quite a while and it is assumed that an updated model for both of them could be very close by. However, it will not be the 25 March event.

The event is going to be held at Apple Park campus in the Steve Jobs Theater on 25 March, and per the report, there will only be the news service announcement, and no information regarding the video-streaming service that Apple is expected to announce this Spring.

The report states that Apple plans to charge $10 as subscription fees for the news service and it will pocket $5 while the other $5 will be going to participating publishers.

Another Reuters report suggests that publications are resisting Apple plans for keeping half the subscription fees. Apple charges a 30 percent transaction fee to software developers who sell apps through iTunes and its App Store.

