tech2 News Staff

Apple recently started assembling the iPhone 7 in India at a Wistron plant in Bengaluru. The same plant also happens to produce the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE.

Apple could be planning to add the iPhone X as well to that list.

As per a new report by The Economic Times, Apple suddenly appears to have woken up to the fact that making its iPhones in the country could actually be a step in the right direction to boost sales. The manufacturing of iPhone X has been scheduled to commence in July 2019 at Chennai.

According to the report, people’ familiar with the matter have said that the production of the iPhone X will likely be handled by Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn. According to the report, Foxconn will use its 160-acre factory near Chennai to manufacture the smartphone.

The sources also stated that this is just the beginning as Apple wants to increase production and also manufacture the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and also the iPhone XS Max in the country.

Now, whether all these plans eventually material, will depend on a number of factors including incentives provided by the upcoming government, however, things do look upward for the time being.

In fact, according to data from the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, Wistron assembled as many as 290 million handsets in the country in 2018, up from a mere 58 million in 2014.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.