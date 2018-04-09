Apple in partnership with RED, an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa, will be launching the (PRODUCT)RED edition of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus today. Virgin Mobile will be adding this new colour variant to its inventory and it will coincide with Apple's announcement of the same, which will most probably be in the form of a press release.

As per a report by MacRumors, an internal memo was distributed to Virgin Mobile employees about this special iPhone 8 edition. The memo has specified that the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for pre-order, and as per the report, they could be shipping out this week itself. The memo, however, does not specify anything about a (PRODUCT)RED edition of the iPhone X.

To recall, this is not the first (PRODUCT)RED iPhone by Apple. Back in March 2017, Apple had announced the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED edition and before that as well we have seen several more Apple products such as the iPod and iPad also in red colour variants. However, the iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED has been launched slightly late so that the sales of these red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones are reflected in the third quarter of 2018, as per the report.

As The Verge points out, Product RED was founded in 2006 by the pop band U2's lead singer Bono and ONE Campaign activist Bobby Shrive. The name has been licensed to several private companies including Apple so as to raise awareness and combat HIV/AIDS in 8 African countries which are Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

There are also rumours of an iPhone X Gold edition on its way, however, nothing has been confirmed about it so far.