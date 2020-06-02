Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 series design, camera, colour revealed in video, hints at 120Hz ProMotion tech and 10-bit colour depth

A report suggests that iPhone 12 Pro is likely to sport an all-new Super Retina XDR display.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 11:06:29 IST

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 will be — like every year — a benchmark event. A video, doing the rounds on YouTube, has given consumers an idea of what the phone might look like.

The video, made by designer Mauro Battino and YouTuber ConceptsiPhone, has been labelled as a “100% Final Design” trailer.

A report by HypeBeast mentions that the renders of the new designs seem to have borrowed heavily from the popular iPhone 4 model, but enhance it with more pronounced edges and angles, as well as a smaller notch which does not intrude upon the screen.

The iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to sport an all-new Super Retina XDR display. A host of internal specifications of the smartphone have also been revealed. The device will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip and have 5G support.

The video also confirms the rumoured 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The iPhone 12 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The fourth module is the LiDAR scanner that will give the smartphone improved AR capabilities and allow real-time 3D environmental mapping. The device will have a zoom lens, wide lens and ultra wide lens.

According to another report by iDropNews, Apple is reportedly replacing the midnight green colour with a navy blue colour option. The report also adds that the 5.4-inch standard iPhone may package a full-size display into a smaller form. The iPhone 12 Pro models, however, will sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

A report last week mentioned that Apple may delay the launch of iPhone 12 series by at least two months. The devices in the series are expected to arrive in November instead of the traditional mid-September timeline.

 

