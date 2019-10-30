Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
Apple temporarily pulls iOS 13.2 update that bricked HomePods for many users

If you haven't updated your HomePod yet, we recommend you hold on to the older version.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 08:10:06 IST

Last week, Apple released the iOS 13.2 update, which came along with a software update for the HomePod as well. The update for the smart speaker included features like multi-user support and Handoff. However, hours after the software's release many users complained that the update bricked their HomePod. Now, Apple has noted the issue and has temporarily pulled the HomePod update while it works on resolving the issue. Apple has also warned users not to factory reset their HomePods if they already updated it to iOS 13.2. The support document also mentions that users must also not attempt to remove their HomePod from the Home app.

Apple HomePod.

Earlier this week, many HomePod users found that the new update simply made the speaker stop working. While some users said that they could only see a white spinning light on top of the HomePod, others said they saw a red light. Some users also said that the HomePod just kept rebooting itself. In all cases, however, the device was left completely unusable.

If you haven't updated your HomePod yet, we recommend you hold on to the older version of the software till Apple fixes the bricking issue in 13.2.

