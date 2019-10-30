tech2 News Staff

Last week, Apple released the iOS 13.2 update, which came along with a software update for the HomePod as well. The update for the smart speaker included features like multi-user support and Handoff. However, hours after the software's release many users complained that the update bricked their HomePod. Now, Apple has noted the issue and has temporarily pulled the HomePod update while it works on resolving the issue. Apple has also warned users not to factory reset their HomePods if they already updated it to iOS 13.2. The support document also mentions that users must also not attempt to remove their HomePod from the Home app.

Earlier this week, many HomePod users found that the new update simply made the speaker stop working. While some users said that they could only see a white spinning light on top of the HomePod, others said they saw a red light. Some users also said that the HomePod just kept rebooting itself. In all cases, however, the device was left completely unusable.

@AppleSupport This is my HomePod in 13.2 that I wanted to reset because he wasn’t working as expected. No it’s stuck on the white spinning light, rebooting every 6 seconds 😡 Now what? pic.twitter.com/VvqGhZWsih — Christophe Rochez (@ChRochez) October 28, 2019

Anyone know what’s going on and how to fix? I just updated to 13.2 but I had to reset them since they stopped responding after trying out handoff. Went through reset normally ( press and hold until 3 chimes ) but then they wouldn’t stop blinking and won’t stop. #Homepod pic.twitter.com/b995WJYy6I — Infinate Stratos (@Infinate13) October 28, 2019

@AppleSupport hi! I updated my HomePod to 13.2 as well as my iPhone. The Handoff feature did not work so I reset and removed my HomePod from the home app. Since then all the HomePod does is spin the light. That‘s it. It‘s essentially bricked. Now what? #HomePod #Handoff #iOS pic.twitter.com/Rbf5tRYjB8 — Marcus Blumberg (@MarcusBlumberg) October 28, 2019

Trying Yo update my #HomePod @Apple but it’s been 24 hours stock in this stage of the update, already restarted the speaker but nothing changed. @AppleSupport #Help #iOS132 pic.twitter.com/ALbqk6VouO — Brown Pride™ (@brownpride71) October 29, 2019

If you haven't updated your HomePod yet, we recommend you hold on to the older version of the software till Apple fixes the bricking issue in 13.2.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .