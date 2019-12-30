A New York University cardiologist, Dr Joseph Wiesel, has reportedly sued Apple for alleged theft of the heart monitoring technology used in Apple Watch. Wiesel has reportedly filed a case in federal court in Brooklyn. This information was first reported by Bloomberg.

The report reveals Wiesel's claims that "the Apple Watch infringes his patent for a method to detect an irregular heartbeat". He reportedly said that it was back in September 2017 when he shared detailed information about the patent with the Cupertino-based tech company. Atrial fibrillation method is used in the Apple Watch to detect irregular heartbeat.

As per the report, he described his invention as "pioneering steps" in atrial fibrillation detection by monitoring “irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals.” Weisel was awarded this patent named as a "method and apparatus to determine possible atrial fibrillation" in March 2006.

The reason why he says he was compelled to sue Apple was that the company, “refused to negotiate in good faith to avoid this lawsuit”. Now, Weisel reportedly wants the court to order the company to pay him royalties and restrict Apple from using his invention without permission.