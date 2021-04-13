Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
Apple to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a MiniLED display in April: Report

Despite facing problems in manufacturing, the company is expected to launch the iPad Pro in two sizes later this month.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2021 14:34:23 IST

Apple is expected to launch its new iPad Pro in the second half of April. The company is expected to upgrade the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with new MiniLED display technology. It is likely to provide a brighter display and an improved contrast ratio. The development was shared by Bloomberg in a report where the publication also mentioned that the supply of the soon-to-be-launched device will be affected due to issues in production. The report further revealed that the upcoming iPad Pro will be costlier than the already existing 12.9-inch model.

iPad Pro. Image: Apple

As per the report, despite the problems, the company is expected to launch the iPad Pro in two sizes later this month. According to the publication, the suppliers of Apple are facing poor manufacturing yields. A source added that as a result, one maker had to even pause production of the MiniLEDs.

With people working and studying from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, usage of iPads has significantly increased and from the sale of iPad, the tech giant generated $8.4 billion. With the introduction of its new models, the company will be able to maintain the interest of these new users in iPad Pro.

The new device is not only equipped with MiniLEDs but several other useful features. The report states that the processor which is going to be used in the iPad Pro will be at par with custom M1 chips in Macs. The new device will also be equipped with improved cameras and a faster USB-C port which will be compatible with a number of accessories.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


