Tuesday, March 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple sold fewer than half a million iPhones in China in February, government data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak halved demand for smartphones. China placed curbs on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday


ReutersMar 10, 2020 00:16:22 IST

Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple sold fewer than half a million iPhones in China in February, government data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak halved demand for smartphones.

China placed curbs on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday. Those restrictions stayed largely in place through most of February.

In total, mobile phone brands sold a total of 6.34 million devices in February in China, down 54.7% from 14 million in the same month last year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed (CAICT).

It was also the lowest level for February since at least 2012, when CAICT started publishing data.

Shares of the iPhone maker fell about 6% amid a broader slump in Wall Street on rising fears of a recession due to a steep fall in oil prices and the fast-spreading virus.

"While this is very nervous time...we caution that Chinese demand in the March quarter is not the trend, but a "shock event" that we believe will be short lived," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.

Android brands, which include devices made by Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi <1810.HK>, accounted for most of the drop, as they collectively saw shipments decline from 12.72 million units in February 2019 to 5.85 million, the data showed.

Shipments of Apple devices slumped to 494,000, from 1.27 million in February 2019. In January, its shipments had held steady at just over 2 million.

Research firms IDC and Canalys previously forecast that overall smartphone shipments would drop by about 40% in the first quarter as the virus outbreak hit demand and disrupted supply chains.

Apple's branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks in February as fears over the epidemic mounted.

The company's chief executive, Tim Cook, wrote a letter to investors that month warning it would not meet its initial revenue guidance for the current quarter due to weak demand.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, additional reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens, Robert Birsel and Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up

Feb 25, 2020
Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

Newstracker

If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

Feb 24, 2020
NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 million shares against debt

Newstracker

NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 million shares against debt

Feb 25, 2020
Coronavirus concerns spur odd market moves

Newstracker

Coronavirus concerns spur odd market moves

Feb 25, 2020
France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business

Newstracker

France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business

Feb 25, 2020
Warren Buffett says 'I'm a Democrat,' and would have 'no trouble' voting for Bloomberg

Newstracker

Warren Buffett says 'I'm a Democrat,' and would have 'no trouble' voting for Bloomberg

Feb 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020