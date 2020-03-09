Monday, March 09, 2020Back to
Apple has released a new program to fix iPad Air 3rd gen's 'blank screen issue'

iPad Airs (3rd gen) manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have been found to be affected by the issue.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2020 10:48:18 IST

Apple has launched a free service program for the third-generation iPad Air, which was found to be affected by an issue that left its screen permanently blank.

On its support page, Apple writes that it has "determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank."

Apple also says that the iPad Airs (3rd gen) manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have been found to be affected by the issue.

Apple has said that "Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge."

Do note, any other iPad model, or the 3rd gen model that's not manufactured between March and October 2019, will not be eligible for this program.

Also, Apple says that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

The service program also doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPad Air (3rd generation). It will cover affected iPad Air (3rd generation) devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

In case you are unsure if your iPad falls under the program, you can visit an Apple store or an authorised service provider, or contact Apple via call or email.

If you are under the program, do not forget to back up all your data before sending in your device for service.

