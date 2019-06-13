tech2 News Staff

The fact that Apple is slowly losing market share across the globe is now common knowledge. Recently the Cupertino giant surrendered the number two position as the biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipment to Huawei. Now a new report has stated that Apple's market share is dropping drastically in the first quarter of this year.

As per IDC, Apple was down by 22.37 percent worldwide in terms of year-on-year mobile shipments. in this year's Q1. Apple currently holds 14.74 percent of the global smartphone market as compared to Samsung and Huawei which have market shares of 29.47 percent and 25.39 percent respectively.

This also happens to be the lowest result for Apple in the past five years and with no new phones expected of the company till Q3, it is possible this downward trajectory will continue.

Huawei saw a massive surge in shipments with a 66.13 percent year-on-year increase. That might soon change in the next quarter owing to the US blacklist placed on the company. Samsung, HMD and others all saw their market share drop while Xiaomi gained shipments by 33.26 percent year-on-year.

Area-wise, the Middle East actually saw the largest decline with an 18.8 percent year-on-year fall in shipment. Africa grew by 6 percent and Europe saw little to no change.

