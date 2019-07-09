Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 13 and iPadOS for iPhones, iPads

There are more under-the-hood fixes here, making iOS 13 Public Beta 2 more stable.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 17:58:06 IST

Apple, soon after releasing Beta 3 to developers, has now made the second public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS available today to those who are enrolled in its public beta program.

The most prominent addition to this public beta is the inclusion of the FaceTime Attention Correction feature that made its way to Developer Preview builds last week. This feature lets you avoid the dreaded 'not looking at the camera' look on FaceTime by some using some form of image manipulation.

Additionally, iOS 13 public beta 2 also manages to correct a few bugs from Public Beta 1. Tapping links no longer makes apps unresponsive, for example. You're also free to read PDFs in Books again without the fear of the app crashing.

iOS 13 Dark Mode on an iPhone XS

There are smaller changes and fixes here as well. Maps now changes dynamically in CarPlay mode for light and dark mode, and QuickPath typing – Apple's version of Android's swipe keyboard – can be toggled on or off. There are more behind-the-scenes fixes as well, making iOS 13 Public Beta 2 more stable overall. But you will have to bear in mind that this is still a beta build and there will be issues that pop up every now and then.

iPadOS also comes with a new animation designed to help you keep track of the active Split View window, as well as full-page screenshots.

Also Read: How to install the iOS 13 and iPadOS Public Beta on your iPhone and iPad

If you have already been running the first public beta on your iPhone or iPad, this release should arrive as an over-the-air software update very soon, if it hasn't already. If you want to manually check for it, you can head over to Settings, click on 'About' and then tap on 'Software Update'.

If you are on a stable iOS release but want to try the beta, head over to Apple's dedicated site for the beta program to enroll your device. Just keep in mind that bugs are inevitable, so it's probably not a great idea to go this route on your primary device.

Also make sure you take a backup of all important data before proceeding.

