Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple restores Facebook's Enterprise Certificate for internal employee apps on iOS

Apple invalidated Facebook's Enterprise Certificate as punishment for breaching its privacy policy.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 08:49:00 IST

After yet another jolt to Facebook's privacy and data monitoring policies, it appears as though peace has been restored between the social media giant and Apple.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris. Reuters

For the uninitiated, a VPN app called 'Facebook Research' was being used by the Menlo Park-based company to get root access to iPhones of users aged between 13-35 years to monitor their mobile and internet activity, in exchange for $20 per month. In retaliation, Apple invalidated Facebook's Enterprise Certificate as punishment which not only made the research app invalid but also deactivated other iOS apps by Facebook for workplace collaboration.

Now after two days of hassle, which caused a lot of chaos among Facebook employees, the enterprise certificate has been restored. In a statement to TechCrunch, a Facebook spokesperson said "We have had our Enterprise Certification, which enables our internal employee applications, restored. We are in the process of getting our internal apps up and running. To be clear, this didn’t have an impact on our consumer-facing services."

Facebook is, however, not the only one that is snooping around user data by paying the user. Google had also been exposed by TechCrunch yesterday for doing the exact same thing in the name of 'market research' by using an app called Screenwise Meter. As of right now, Apple has also invalidated Google’s Enterprise Certificate which bans the internal iOS apps used by Google employees. Fortunately for Google, most of its employees are on Android which made the situation a bit more calm than the pandemonium at Menlo Park.

 

 

 

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Privacy

After Facebook, Google disables Screenwise Meter app that it paid users to install

Jan 31, 2019

iPhone SE

Apple has resumed selling iPhone SE on its US website from $249 for 32 GB variant

Jan 21, 2019

Apple

Apple plans to lower some iPhone prices outside US to make up for drop in sales

Jan 30, 2019

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger's redesign finally rolls out on both iOS and Android

Jan 19, 2019

Apple

Apple is reportedly working on a new subscription service dedicated to gaming

Jan 29, 2019

Apple

Apple ordered to pull part of press statement in Qualcomm case by German court

Jan 19, 2019

science

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019