Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple reportedly granted patent for AR headphones with augmented stereo surround

The augmented virtual positioning will enable users to hear people based on their location within a room.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 11:47:35 IST

It has been known that Apple is ramping up development in its AR department with hardware products. It was reported that Apple was working on an AR headset and AR glasses last month. According to a new patent, Apple is developing AR headphones as well.

Apple reportedly granted patent for AR headphones with augmented stereo surround

Apple logo.

The iPhone-maker has been granted a patent for augmented-reality headphones that will be targeting business applications such as conference calls, reports 9to5Mac. One of the cool features includes augmented stereo sound that will help users to pinpoint the location of people on the call within the room. Essentially, you will be able to tell where a person is sitting and talking across the room based on the sound.

An advantage of virtual positioning is that users won’t have to try to recognise the voice of the person speaking. The positioning changes as you turn your head to face someone. For instance, if someone sitting on your left starts speaking, the audio will be delivered to emulate that the person is actually sitting to your left.

The report says that a virtual room will be created and every participant will be assigned a position as they join from different locations for a conference call. While the patent only talks about its applications in office settings, it could very well be used in other areas such as games and regular FaceTime chats with your friends or family.

The timeline of the announcement or launch of the Apple AR devices isn’t out yet. It was reported that the company will release its first AR headset in 2022 and then come out with AR glasses in 2023. However, an earlier report said that Apple had apparently partnered with game developer and digital distributor Valve for its AR headset that will be coming out in the second half of 2020.

While the exact nature of products isn’t clear, we can definitely expect an AR hardware announcement from Apple next year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Unite India 2019

Unite India 2019 : AR/VR use in edtech and enterprise scenarios were dominant themes at this dev con

Nov 20, 2019
Unite India 2019 : AR/VR use in edtech and enterprise scenarios were dominant themes at this dev con
Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Apple

Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Nov 15, 2019
Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Apple Music

Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Nov 15, 2019
Apple displays annexed Crimea as part of Russia from Ukraine in its maps and weather apps

Apple

Apple displays annexed Crimea as part of Russia from Ukraine in its maps and weather apps

Nov 28, 2019
Apple chief design officer Jony Ive seems to have left, company website suggests

Jony Ive

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive seems to have left, company website suggests

Nov 28, 2019
Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

JDI

Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

Nov 21, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019