Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS

When Dark Mode support is added, apps will automatically switch between normal and Dark modes as needed.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 13:16:15 IST

Apple's traditional bright and white colour scheme will be updated in iOS 13 and iPadOS to support Dark Mode. A darker – but hopefully not angsty – colour palette that introduces a "dramatic new look" to iOS, while also ensuring that the UI is easy on the eyes.

Apple has spoken extensively about Dark Mode in the past, notably at its WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) earlier this year. Making a Dark Mode for an app or UI isn't just a matter of darkening bright elements, UI design also involves depth (shadows) and gradients. A properly designed UI requires some serious thought and effort.

Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Dark Mode is coming to iOS 13 and iPadOS. The release is slated for September. Image: Apple

When Dark Mode support is added, apps will automatically switch between normal and Dark modes when a user switches the same in the UI.

Developers can test their apps in the iOS 13 and iPadOS betas.

To make life a little easier for developers, Apple is, of course, offering support documents and videos.

Here's Apple's note to developers:

Dark Mode introduces a dramatic new look for iPhone and iPad that is seamlessly integrated throughout the system and simple to turn on from Control Center or Siri. With a dark appearance for all user interface elements, your app’s content becomes the focus.

When a user has Dark Mode turned on, all apps built with the iOS 13 SDK will run in Dark Mode. Learn how to optimize for Dark Mode, then test your apps on a device running the latest beta version of iOS 13 or iPadOS. If you need more time to make your apps look fantastic in Dark Mode, or if Dark Mode is not suited for your app, you can learn how to opt out.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

2019 Apple

Apple's 2019 iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and HomePods detailed in extensive leak

Aug 23, 2019
Apple's 2019 iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and HomePods detailed in extensive leak
Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Apple

Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Aug 28, 2019
Apple files lawsuit against virtualisation company Corellium for illegally selling replicas of iOS

Hackers ahoy

Apple files lawsuit against virtualisation company Corellium for illegally selling replicas of iOS

Aug 16, 2019
Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

Google Pay

Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

Aug 26, 2019
Apple iOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, macOS 10.14.6 released: Here's what's new

Apple

Apple iOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, macOS 10.14.6 released: Here's what's new

Aug 27, 2019
Say goodbye to shaky videos with OPPO Reno2

Partnered

Say goodbye to shaky videos with OPPO Reno2

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019