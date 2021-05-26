Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
Apple releases iOS 14.6 for iPhone 12 series and other models with Apple Card Family support, Podcasts subscriptions and more

With the Podcast subscription service, Apple will also allow listeners to access free trials and sample episodes offered by creators.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2021 10:34:34 IST

Ahead of the Apple WWDC21 event on 7 June, the company has rolled out the iOS 14.6 update for its models including the iPhone 6s and above. Highlights of this update include Apple Card Family support and Podcasts subscriptions; both features were announced recently at the Apple Spring Loaded event. In addition to iOS 14.6, Apple has also released iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6 and HomePod OS 14.6. To download the iOS 14.6 update, all you need to do is visit the Settings app, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and that's it.

Apple Podcast Subscriptions.

Podcast Subscriptions were recently announced at the Apple Spring Loaded event.

Apple iOS 14.6: What's new

The new update brings support for Apple Card Family. This feature will allow users to share their Apple Card with their family members. This way, they can track purchases, manage expenditure and build credit together. Users can also set spending limits for themselves and for their children. This feature is available only in the US for now.

Apple Card

Apple Card Family will let users set spending limits for themselves and their children.

iOS 14.6 also brings Apple Podcasts Subscription support in 170 countries. With the subscription service, Apple will allow listeners to access free trials and sample episodes offered by creators. Users will see a redesigned Apple Podcasts app, which will feature an enhanced Search tab that provides quick access to Top Charts and categories. Users will be able to access the new Search tab, Smart Play button, Saved Episodes on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Saved episodes will also be available on watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5.

Apple has announced with this service, users will be able to subscribe to exclusive content from creators such as Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODENPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment and many more.

In addition to these, the update adds the Lost Mode option to add one's email address instead of phone number for AirTag and Find My accessories. According to Apple, "AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device." Lastly, Voice Control users will now be able to unlock their iPhone after restarting it using their own voice.

Apple has also rolled out a few bug fixes with the update. These are to address the the iPhone Lock command on Apple Watch, reminders, call blocking, Bluetooth devices disconnecting and performance.

Apple watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4 update: What's new

The watchOS 7.5 update adds a new Podcasts app and support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 for users in Malaysia and Peru. The company has also added support for irregular heart rhythm notifications. The new macOS Big Sur 11.4 also brings Apple Podcasts subscription support and a few bug fixes.

