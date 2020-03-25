tech2 News Staff

Apple has released iOS 13.4 for iPhones along with iPadOS 13.4, MacOS 10.15.4, TVOS 13.4 and WatchOS 6.2. The highlight of the iPadOS 13.4 is the trackpad support. In simple words, you will now be able to use a Bluetooth or USB mouse and trackpad with some iPads. Apple had already announced the trackpad support in the new iPad Pro that debuted in India last week at a price of Rs 71,990. The new OS will now display a mouse pointer and will support the Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad.

The new iOS and iPad update also include iCloud sharing wherein just like Google Docs, where you can give access to other users so that they can edit or add comments to a particular document. Now you will be able to access your files from iPhone, iPad, iMac shared via iPhone's Files app or Finder on Mac.

Nine memojis including smiling face with hearts, hands pressed together, and party face, always-visible controls for delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view in the Mail app is also added. Updates in CarPlay include third-party navigation app support and phone calls that don't fill up the entire display.

Predictive typing for Arabic is also included in the keyboard. Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

