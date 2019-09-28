Saturday, September 28, 2019Back to
Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 update to fix third-party keyboard issue and more

The new update fixes third-party keyboard issue by giving them full access to send data to the internet.


tech2 News StaffSep 28, 2019 12:23:11 IST

While Apple had earlier released the stable version of iOS 13 for all its global users, there were reports of various bugs and issues in the update. To counter those problems, as of 27 September Apple then released the iOS13.1 update which addresses most of the issues faced by users in the previous version but a few of them were still unresolved. Now the company has come out with iOS 13.1.1 update which takes care of the third-party keyboard access and few other key things.

The new update fixes third-party keyboard issue by giving them full access to send data to the internet without user permission. Apart from that the 13.1.1 release also resolves “issues that could prevent iPhone from restoring from backup". A known issue of slow syncing in Reminders by Apple's voice assistant Siri has also been resolved. The update should be rolling out to users globally.

Earlier Apple introduced some big changes to iPadOS wherein the supported iPads will now have tablet-specific functionality that won’t be available on the iPhones. Multitasking is going to be a major goal in this new approach with support for opening multiple apps on the home screen and also widgets similar to Android. The widgets will be visible on the home screen along with the app icons and they can be customised across the screen.

