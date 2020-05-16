FP Trending

Apple has released a host of videos on its YouTube channel. The inspiring videos are a part of the iPhone maker’s ‘Everyone Can Create’ and ‘Everyone Can Code’ initiatives.

As per a report by MacRumors, titles and captions of the videos are in Portuguese, but some of them have English narration.

The videos contain inspiring stories of children from different schools across the world using guides by Apple to learn coding and implementing them for creative purposes.

The first video in the series shows interviews of students where they are speaking about what creativity means to them.

The other videos highlight students using Apple’s free Swift Playgrounds app to learn skills on how to code in classrooms.

The report mentions that ‘Everyone Can Create’ is designed to enable teachers to swiftly incorporate creativity into their lesson plans in subject such as arts, math, science, history, social studies, and coding.

According to apple.com, the projects in ‘Everyone Can Create’ guide students to develop and communicate ideas through video, photography, music and drawing.

Click here to check out the videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcj-jHbPUgQqpfTJRGpByRA/videos

Last month, Apple released a ‘30 Creative Activities for Kids’ worksheet with a focus on kids who are studying at home after the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote, “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating.”

On 3 April, Apple Education had announced that it is offering free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro X, a professional non-linear video editing application by the company.