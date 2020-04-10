Friday, April 10, 2020Back to
Apple releases new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet for children at home

Apple has launched several other initiatives to support remote learning amid coronavirus outbreak.


FP TrendingApr 10, 2020 17:35:22 IST

Apple has been contributing in its own way in the fight against the coronavirus. This time, the Cupertino-based tech giant has come up with something innovative for kids.

It has released a new “30 Creative Activities for Kids” worksheet keeping in view those children who are forced to opt for home learning due to COVID-19.

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook wrote, “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating.” Cook tweeted sharing the post by Apple’s education team.

Apple releases new 30 Creative Activities for Kids worksheet for children at home

Image: Apple

The company has got a good response on social media, with many netizens appreciating the move.

One user wrote that it was a great idea, while another said, “One of the million reasons I love all things Apple.”

Many users thanked Tim Cook for the initiative.

Apple Education on 3 April announced that it is offering free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro X, a professional non-linear video editing application of the company.

Apple has financially contributed in the battle against the deadly virus. In a press release last month, the company said that its committed donations to the global coronavirus response reached $15 million worldwide on 13 March.

Cook on 6 April, through a video message, informed that they have sourced over 20 million masks through our supply chain for supporting worldwide response to COVID-19.

