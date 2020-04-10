FP Trending

Apple has been contributing in its own way in the fight against the coronavirus. This time, the Cupertino-based tech giant has come up with something innovative for kids.

It has released a new “30 Creative Activities for Kids” worksheet keeping in view those children who are forced to opt for home learning due to COVID-19.

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook wrote, “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating.” Cook tweeted sharing the post by Apple’s education team.

The company has got a good response on social media, with many netizens appreciating the move.

One user wrote that it was a great idea, while another said, “One of the million reasons I love all things Apple.”

Great idea Tim.

People should also give their kids reason to be a doctor in future. We're necessary in the society — M. Afraz Gaso (@mafrazgaso) April 9, 2020

One of the million reasons I love all things Apple. — Mike Baker (@mkokguy) April 9, 2020

Many users thanked Tim Cook for the initiative.

Apple Education on 3 April announced that it is offering free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro X, a professional non-linear video editing application of the company.

To support students and faculty around the world who are learning and working at home, we’re now offering a 90-day free trial of #FinalCutProX. Download the app today to access powerful, innovative post production tools for video editing. — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) April 2, 2020

We’re offering a 90-day free trial of #LogicProX to support students and faculty who are learning and working at home. Download the app today to access powerful, creative tools for musicians. — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) April 2, 2020

Apple has financially contributed in the battle against the deadly virus. In a press release last month, the company said that its committed donations to the global coronavirus response reached $15 million worldwide on 13 March.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Cook on 6 April, through a video message, informed that they have sourced over 20 million masks through our supply chain for supporting worldwide response to COVID-19.

