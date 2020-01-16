Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple, other tech firms should cooperate with US law enforcement agencies: US' Mnuchin

The FBI is seeking to unlock two iPhones involved in the fatal shooting at a US naval base case.


ReutersJan 16, 2020 14:58:38 IST

Apple and other technology companies should cooperate with US investigators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday as law enforcement officials continued probing last month's fatal shooting at a US naval base in Florida.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple in a tweet for refusing to unlock phones in criminal investigations while the company benefited from the federal government's help on trade issues.

Apple, other tech firms should cooperate with US law enforcement agencies: US Mnuchin

Image: Reuters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking to unlock two iPhones involved in the case regarding the shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at the US Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida. Attorney General William Barr this week called on Apple to help.

Their request has renewed attention to privacy issues in the digital age, with Apple and its rivals arguing strong encryption protects users while law enforcement officials counter it allows criminals to evade justice.

"I understand the president's view, and it is absolutely critical for our technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview.

Mnuchin later told reporters at the White House that he had not discussed the issue with Apple and did not know the specifics at hand. "I know Apple has cooperated in the past on law enforcement issues, and I expect they would continue ... to cooperate."

Apple has said that it has helped investigators in the Pensacola case by providing other data, but that it cannot access encrypted data stored on the actual devices without building a so-called "back door."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Trump criticises Apple for refusing to unlock Pensacola phones used by criminals

Jan 15, 2020
Trump criticises Apple for refusing to unlock Pensacola phones used by criminals
US signs trade deal with China; agreement will lead to 'more stable peace throughout the world', says Donald Trump

NewsTracker

US signs trade deal with China; agreement will lead to 'more stable peace throughout the world', says Donald Trump

Jan 16, 2020
Ex-NSA John Bolton willing to testify in Donald Trump impeachment trial; pressure builds for witnesses

NewsTracker

Ex-NSA John Bolton willing to testify in Donald Trump impeachment trial; pressure builds for witnesses

Jan 07, 2020
Nancy Pelosi says she will 'soon' submit articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to Senate after facing pressure for delaying trial

NewsTracker

Nancy Pelosi says she will 'soon' submit articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to Senate after facing pressure for delaying trial

Jan 10, 2020
Narendra Modi hails strong India-US relations during phonecall with Donald Trump, expresses desire to enhance cooperation

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi hails strong India-US relations during phonecall with Donald Trump, expresses desire to enhance cooperation

Jan 07, 2020
Iran's Gen Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike in Baghdad; Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing after attack on embassy

NewsTracker

Iran's Gen Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike in Baghdad; Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing after attack on embassy

Jan 03, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019