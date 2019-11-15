Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

The Apple Music Replay will update every week so that it can reflect the latest activity of the user in the playlist.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 15:04:50 IST

Apple Music has introduced a new feature called "Replay" which will let you look back at your most heard songs, favorite artists or albums from each year. You will see separate playlists for each year starting from the year you joined Apple Music. These playlists can also be added to your library and you can listen to them offline as well.

As reported by TechCrunch, just like songs, you can even share these playlists with your friends or post them on social media.

(Also read: Spotify launches standalone music streaming app for kids with hand picked playlists)

Apple Music Replay puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

The Apple Replay feature is an answer to Spotify's Wrapped feature that also curates the most heard songs of the year.

This playlist will reportedly update every week so that it can reflect the latest activity of the user in the playlist.

This feature is similar to "Wrapped" by Spotify that also gives an annual report card as to what songs did you play on loop, your favourite artists, most played albums and so on. The main difference between Replay and Wrapped is that Replay is updated every week on Sunday but that is not the case with Spotify's Wrapped.

To get started, all you need to do is go to this website, click on "Get your replay mix", log in with your Apple ID and voila! You can enjoy your memory down the lane!

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Nov 15, 2019
Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

Apple

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

Nov 08, 2019
Tencent Music reports rise of 23.2 percent paying users from last year

Tencent Music

Tencent Music reports rise of 23.2 percent paying users from last year

Nov 12, 2019
Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020

Apple

Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020

Nov 04, 2019
New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Apple Card

New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Nov 11, 2019
Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Apple

Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Nov 02, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019