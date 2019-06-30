tech2 News Staff

Apple Music, which is one of the biggest music streaming services in the world and also in India, has crossed the 60 million subscribers globally.

iTunes chief Eddy Cue said that "in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the number one streaming service". As of April last year Apple Music had about 40 million subscribers and in July it had overtaken Spotify for the highest number of paid subscribers in the US.

The 60 million figure includes Apple customers who are on a free trial of Apple Music.

Apple Music has gained 10 million subscribers in the first six months of its launch on June 30, 2015 and the numbers went up to 20 million in December 2016. The latest figure before this had put the service at 50 million subscribers behind Spotify which had 75 million at the time.

Following price cuts by domestic music streaming services like JioSaavn and Gaana in India, Apple is now offering Apple Music subscription for Rs 99/month from the previous of Rs 120/month.