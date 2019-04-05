Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

The price cut comes just days after JioSaavn and Gaana also slashed their subscription prices.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 09:46:45 IST

After JioSaavn and Gaana recently reduced their subscription prices by a whopping 70 percent, Apple Music has now followed suit as well.

While Indian Express reported this first, we also confirmed it on the Apple Music website in India, the prices of the Individual subscription plan in India seems to have been slashed. After cutting the priced of the Apple iPhone XR, this is the second instance of Apple reducing prices on its products/services within days of each other. Apple is generally not known to officially cut prices of its products/services that often.

Apple Music

Per the website, the individual plan now costs Rs 99 per month, the student plan is down to Rs 49 per month, and the family plan now costs Rs 149 per month.

Until today, Apple Music plans in India were priced at for Rs 120 per month per individual, Rs 190 per month for a family plan and Rs 60 per month for students.

Screenshot: Apple India

Interestingly, this price cut comes just days after JioSaavn and Gaana cut down the pricing of their subscription plans to compete with Spotify and YouTube Music in the market. Per their revised prices, JioSaavn's year-long subscription now costs only Rs 299, down from Rs 999 per year. Gaana too brought the costs of its premium subscription from Rs 1,198 to Rs 299.

Competing with Apple Music's individual plan is Saavn and Gaana's monthly subscription, which has also been brought down to Rs 99.

In comparison, Spotify's annual subscription for the premium version now looks expensive; it costs Rs 1,189 for a year. Monthly subscription costs Rs 129 on Spotify and Rs 99 for YouTube Music. In fact, YouTube Music only has monthly subscription plans.

Meanwhile, if this price cut has you confused all over again, here's our comparison of all the music streaming services in India. Please note, JioSaavn and Gaana yearly plans have changed:

Spotify vs Apple Music vs JioSaavn vs Gaana vs Google Play Music

YouTube Music vs Spotify

Disclaimer: JioSaavn is owned by Reliance Industries which also owns Network18, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

