Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs in over 100 countries

Samsung Smart TV owners can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 10:58:01 IST

Samsung has integrated Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. The new addition allows consumers in over 100 countries to enjoy over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts.

The company has made Apple Music available on models from 2018 through 2020. “Apple Music subscribers can also get customised daily recommendations and tune in to the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John,” said Samsung in a press release.

Samsung QLED TV series.

He added that as people are spending more time at home, they are more committed to providing the best entertainment experience more than ever. “Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music,” Brodsky said.

Samsung Smart TV owners can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store. Those who have Apple ID can sign in to an existing account. Those who do not have it can start the subscription process from their TV.

Apple Music is available for free to Samsung Smart TV owners with an individual, family or student subscription for three months.

Like most major companies across the world, Samsung is also contributing in the fight against the coronavirus. The South Korean tech giant and Google have decided to offer free phone repairs to health care workers and first responders.

Samsung and Google have joined hands with phone repair company uBreakiFix to offer the services. Those eligible for the offer will be required to visit an uBreakiFix location or mail in their Galaxy phone to avail the facility.

