Samsung and Google will repair phones of healthcare workers for free till 30 June

Samsung will give free services for issues including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals.


Asian News InternationalApr 27, 2020 10:38:10 IST

In order to support the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, Samsung and Google will be offering free phone repairs to health care workers and first responders.

The two companies will be offering the repairs in partnership with phone repair company uBreakiFix, The Verge reported.

All those eligible for these free phone repairs will just need to visit a uBreakiFix location or mail in their Galaxy phone to get the free repair.

Samsung will also be offering a 30 percent discount off any purchase at Samsung.com to first responders and health care professionals.

"Samsung's program, called 'Free Repairs for The Frontline', will be providing free repair services for Samsung smartphones, including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals through 30 June," the company said.

The free Pixel repair program is similar to Samsung's.

"An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone will be able to present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix's US locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage," according to a uBreakiFix press release. This program will last through 30 June.

