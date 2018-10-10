After holding an event last month to launch three new iPhones, Apple is expected to host another event this month, to announce an addition to its iPad Pro series, and a few other things. And if a recent 9To5Mac report is to be believed, here are the things that can be expected from the event.

Apple iPad Pro 2018

Apple will be launching eight new models of the iPad Pro. Four of these will be Wi-Fi models, while the other four would be the cellular-capable models.

Further, the iPad Pro 2018 is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display, sans the Home button. For authentication, it will sport the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID. The iPad Pro would essentially look like a larger version of the new iPhones, however, it wouldn’t carry the notch.

Reportedly, the new iPad Pro will feature the same image signal processor as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, however, unlike the iPhones, it will support Face ID in both portrait and landscape orientations. It just won’t work upside down.

The report also suggests that the new iPad Pro will allow users to output 4K HDR video to an external display using a USB-C port. There will also be an addition in the Settings to allow users to control resolution, HDR, brightness and other settings for connected external displays.

In addition to that, the iPad Pro 2018 will also come with a magnetic connector at the back for detachable accessories.

Previous reports also suggest that the iPad Pro will come in two screen sizes — a 10.5-inch and a 12.9-inch version.

Apple Pencil 2018

Apple is reportedly also upgrading the Apple Pencil with an AirPods-like pairing feature. This means the Pencil will be able to be connected by proximity.

Do note, none of this information has been confirmed by Apple yet, neither is the date of this event out.

However, we will keep updating the story as and when new details are out.