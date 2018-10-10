Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 15:19 IST

Apple may announce new iPad Pro with Face ID, 4K HDR video output, more this month

The iPad Pro 2018 will apparently come sans the home button, will feature Face ID for authentication.

After holding an event last month to launch three new iPhones, Apple is expected to host another event this month, to announce an addition to its iPad Pro series, and a few other things. And if a recent 9To5Mac report is to be believed, here are the things that can be expected from the event.

Apple iPad Pro 2018

Apple will be launching eight new models of the iPad Pro. Four of these will be Wi-Fi models, while the other four would be the cellular-capable models.

Apple CEO Tim Cook showing off the iPad Pro 2017.

Apple CEO Tim Cook showing off the iPad Pro 2017.

Further, the iPad Pro 2018 is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display, sans the Home button. For authentication, it will sport the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID. The iPad Pro would essentially look like a larger version of the new iPhones, however, it wouldn’t carry the notch.

Reportedly, the new iPad Pro will feature the same image signal processor as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, however, unlike the iPhones, it will support Face ID in both portrait and landscape orientations. It just won’t work upside down.

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

The report also suggests that the new iPad Pro will allow users to output 4K HDR video to an external display using a USB-C port. There will also be an addition in the Settings to allow users to control resolution, HDR, brightness and other settings for connected external displays.

In addition to that, the iPad Pro 2018 will also come with a magnetic connector at the back for detachable accessories.

Previous reports also suggest that the iPad Pro will come in two screen sizes — a 10.5-inch and a 12.9-inch version.

Apple Pencil 2018

Apple is reportedly also upgrading the Apple Pencil with an AirPods-like pairing feature. This means the Pencil will be able to be connected by proximity.

Apple iPad Pro Pencil.

Apple iPad Pro Pencil.

Do note, none of this information has been confirmed by Apple yet, neither is the date of this event out.

However, we will keep updating the story as and when new details are out.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate vs iPad Pro (2017) vs Surface Pro 6: Here's how they compare

Oct 10, 2018

iPhone XS Sales

Apple's iPhone XS, XS Max sales stronger than last year's iPhone X and 8 combined

Oct 04, 2018

iOS 12.1

Apple activates eSIM support only for iOS 12.1 Beta at the moment: Report

Sep 28, 2018

ChargeGate

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max users complain of an annoying issue while charging

Sep 30, 2018

iPhone XS sale

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max to go on sale from Rs 99,000 onwards at 6 pm today

Sep 28, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max go on sale: Here are some of the best cases for your phone

Sep 28, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018