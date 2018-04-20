In its mission to create a healthier planet through innovation, Apple on 20 April announced a donation programme and debuted a disassembly robot "Daisy" as a part of its ongoing recycling effort.

Ahead of Earth Day, which would be celebrated on 22 April, Apple said that for every device received at its stores and apple.com through the "Apple GiveBack" programme till 30 April, the company would make a donation to the non-profit Conservation International.

"In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack," Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said in a statement.

Conservation International uses science, policy, and partnerships to protect the natural world people rely on for food, fresh water, and livelihood. Founded in 1987, the organisation works in more than 30 countries on six continents to ensure a healthy and prosperous planet.

Through Apple GiveBack, customers would be able to turn in their devices at any Apple Store or through apple.com to be recycled or traded in. Eligible devices will receive credit that customers can use toward an in-store purchase or put on an Apple Store Gift Card for future use.

Apple also said that "Daisy", which efficiently disassembles iPhones to reclaim valuable materials, would help the company move a step closer to its goal of making its products using only recycled or renewable materials.

"We are also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what is possible when innovation and conservation meet," Jackson added. Created through years of R&D, "Daisy" incorporates technology based on Apple's learnings from Liam -- its first disassembly robot launched in 2016.

"Daisy" is capable of disassembling nine versions of iPhone and sorting their high-quality components for recycling. Daisy can take apart up to 200 iPhone devices per hour, removing and sorting components, so that Apple can recover materials that traditional recyclers cannot, and at a higher quality.