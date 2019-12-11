tech2 News Staff

Apple has begun selling its 16-inch MacBook Pro in India. The upgrade to the Pro lineup of Apple's notebooks was launched last month in the US.

The major feature on the 16-inch MacBook Pro apart from the improvements on specifications is the presence of a scissor mechanism keyboard which has 1 mm key travel. Apple has finally decided to retire its butterfly keyboard which was universally panned for the myriad issues it was plagued with. Apple had to admit last year that the butterfly switch was indeed defective.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro India Price

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch model will be selling on Amazon and Apple authorised retailers in India. On Amazon, the MacBook Pro is selling at a slight discount. Here are the prices:

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Intel Core i7 processor): Rs 1,89,990 (discounted from the original price of Rs 1,99,990)

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16 GB RAM, 1 TB Storage, Intel Core i9 processor): Rs 2,29,990 (discounted from the original price of Rs 2,39,990)

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro specifications

Here are the specs of the base variant that starts at Rs 1,99,900.

CPU: 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 2.6 GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz)

GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory

Memory: 16 GB of DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 16-inch IPS LED-backlit Retina display (3072 x 1920)

Battery: 100 WHr

The specs on the higher-end model with 1 TB storage are as follows:

CPU: 8-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz)

GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Memory: 16 GB of DDR4 RAM

Display: 16-inch IPS LED-backlit Retina display (3072 x 1920)

Battery: 100 WHr

Dubbed as the ‘Magic Keyboard’, Apple claims that it sports a refined scissor mechanism with a 1 mm key travel. A physical 'Esc' key has been added to the keyboard whereas earlier it was present on the Touch Bar. The arrow keys have been given more spacing in an inverted ‘T’ design that is usually seen on standalone keyboards so that it's easier to distinguish between individual keys.

With an improved thermal design, the cooling fans have extended blades with bigger vents that provide a 28 percent increase in airflow according to Apple. The heatsink is now 35 percent larger to enable better heat dissipation compared to the 15-inch model.

