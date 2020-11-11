00:25 (IST)
Now it's a wrap!
tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2020 00:27:16 IST
Apple first announced about the new ARM-based laptops at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 in June.
00:25 (IST)
Now it's a wrap!
00:20 (IST)
Oh wait, don't miss seeing John Hodgman as "PC" because it may be the best part of today
00:17 (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook has said his goodbyes, which means, it's a wrap!
00:14 (IST)
The new MacBooks will be available for order starting today in the US and will be available for purchase in the market starting next week
The macOS Big Sur will be released on 12 November.
00:13 (IST)
With M1, Apple says energy consumption will be reduced by 60 percent when in active use
00:12 (IST)
Apple says the new Macs offer up to 6x faster graphic performance
00:11 (IST)
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced starting $1,299
00:10 (IST)
The new MacBook Pro features thunderbolt with USB 4 support
00:09 (IST)
The new MacBook Pro can offer up to 17-hours of battery life
00:09 (IST)
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro reportedly has 5x faster graphics
With M1, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core CPU can apparently deliver up to 2.8x faster performance. Apple claims it is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.
00:07 (IST)
Next up: The new 13-inch MacBook Pro
00:05 (IST)
The new Mac Mini is priced starting $699
00:04 (IST)
The ports on the new Mac Mini
00:04 (IST)
The new Mac Mini is 1/10th the size of the comparable PC in its price range and 5x faster
00:03 (IST)
The new Mac Mini can reportedly offer up to 3x faster CPU than previous quad-core Mini
00:00 (IST)
The new M1-powered MacBook Air is priced starting $999
For students, the new laptop is priced starting $899.
23:59 (IST)
The new MacBook Air features a new image signal processor that helps improve FaceTime camera
23:58 (IST)
Apple says the new MacBook Air can offer 15-hours of battery life
23:58 (IST)
The new MacBook Air offers 3.5x faster CPU compared to the previous generation Air laptops
Apple also says that the new MacBook Air offer 5x faster graphics.
Apple MacBook Air is reportedly also faster than "98 percent of laptops sold last year", and its apparently 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.
23:55 (IST)
Apple announces new MacBook Air with M1 chipset
23:52 (IST)
Also, did you miss that new MacBook Air?
Also, did you miss that new MacBook Air?
23:51 (IST)
For creatives, Adobe Lightroom comes to the new Macs next month.
23:51 (IST)
The new Apple Silicon Macs can run iOS apps directly on Mac
23:49 (IST)
Apple has also optimised all its apps for M1
23:48 (IST)
Apple claims that MacOS Big Sur will seem much more snappier with M1 SoC
Apple says Safari really shines on Apple Silicon. 1.5x speedier at running JavaScript and 1.9x more responsive.
23:47 (IST)
Apple says that the new MacOS Big Sur has been "deeply integrated" with the new M1 chipset, making launching apps almost "instantaneous"
23:43 (IST)
8 GPU cores, 2.6TF. Claims world's fastest integrated graphics.
23:43 (IST)
Apple says each high-efficiency core of the M1 chipset delivers similar speed to current dual-core MacBook Air but more efficiency
23:42 (IST)
Apple claims M1 features the world's fastest CPU core
As per Apple, the M1 CPU delivers the best CPU performance per watt: 2x CPU performance of PC chip at 10 watts.
23:40 (IST)
Apple M1 chipset uses 16 billion transistors
It has an 8-core CPU. Four high-performance and four high-efficiency
23:39 (IST)
Apple's new M1 is the first System on Chip (SoC) for Mac
23:38 (IST)
Apple announces the new M1 chipset that will power its new Macbooks
23:37 (IST)
Apple's VP, Hardware Engineering talks about the 'next generation of Mac'
23:32 (IST)
In the classic Apple Event fashion, we are now seeing an aerial view of the Apple Park, and the event is live!
23:21 (IST)
Apple's #OneMoreThing event will kick off at 11.30 pm IST today.
23:06 (IST)
And...don't miss the special Apple Event animation on Twitter
Just as every event this year, #AppleEvent has an animated like button!
23:03 (IST)
One more thing. Join us today at 10 a.m. PST.
22:54 (IST)
Apple is expected to announce three new laptops tonight
Apple is likely to launch a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro at today's event.
22:42 (IST)
Apple had first announced about the new ARM-based MacBook at WWDC 2020.
Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture 2.5 million MacBook laptops powered by in-house chipsets by 2021.
22:35 (IST)
The first Mac chipset by Apple will reportedly be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and the new iPad Air.
22:25 (IST)
Apple will announce its first MacBook with ARM-based silicon chipset
The event will kick off at 11.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
Apple will be hosting its third launch event of the year today. Called the 'One more thing', the event is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PST or 11.30 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on Apple's events page and on its official Youtube channel. Here is how you can watch the live stream for the event tonight. At the event, Apple will be announcing its first-ever in-house ARM-based silicon chipset-running MacBooks. Apple first announced about the new ARM-based laptops at the WWDC 2020 in June.
As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to launch a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. All these products are likely to be powered by Apple silicon chips. The report further reveals that Foxconn, also called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is now assembling the two small Mac laptops and Quanta Computer Inc is taking care of the larger MacBook Pro. The report also hints that the upcoming laptops won't come with any significant design changes.
Going by the report, the first Mac chipset by Apple will be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air.
A report by Nikkei Asia revealed that Apple is planning to manufacture 2.5 million MacBook laptops powered by in-house chipsets by 2021.
