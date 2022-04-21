Thursday, April 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Could Be Launching Their Most Advanced MacBook Yet At WWDC In June

Powered by a new generation of Apple SIlicon, and a whole new set of features the upcoming line of Macs and MacBooks may be a gamechanger yet again.


FP StaffApr 21, 2022 14:40:43 IST

Normally, during their summer event, the WWDC, Apple usually focuses on the software side of things. Therefore, most of the unveilings tend to focus on the latest developments of macOS, iOS & iPadOS. However, there have been a number of instances when Apple has given its fans a sneak peek into the upcoming hardware, such as the new line of Mac devices as well.

Apple MacBook Air With M2 Processor

Digital render of 2022 M2 MacBook Air. Image by Renders By Ian.

There are strong rumours suggesting that Apple will be launching a whole new array of Mac devices that will be powered by the upcoming M2 silicon, the successor to the insanely powerful and wildly successful processors from Apple. Apparently, the Cupertino based giants are testing various Mac devices that are being powered by the M2 chips.

Apple is working on a series of new Mac minis, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. The most anticipated Mac device of these is the brand new MacBook Air. 

The 2022 MacBook Air is apparently going to get brand new colourways. The MacBook Air will take a cue from the 2021 iMac, and will be introducing a wider colour range, in a series of delectable pastel hues.

It has been several years since the MacBook Air got a major design refresh, with only the internals getting upgraded. It was as if the designing team at Apple had forgotten all about the MacBook Air series. With the iMac & the iPad Mini both getting some major design updates last year, it seems that the designers and engineers at Apple are slowly getting to refresh the design of their older products.

Apple MacBook Air With M2 Processor

Digital Image by Renders By Ian.

There’s also a rumour that the MacBook Air will be getting rid of the tapered design, and will come with a more flat-edged design. Also, rumour has it that the infamous notch is coming to the MacBook Air.

As reported earlier, the new generation of the MacBook Air will be powered by eight CPU cores, which will be responsible for the heavy lifting and handle the main computing tasks, and an additional 10 cores for graphics. That’s up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air.

It remains to be seen if Apple is indeed going to launch these new Mac devices at WWDC this year, or will fans of the Macintosh have to wait a little longer.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Is Working On A Variety Of Macs With New M2 Chips, Likely To Unveil Them At WWDC 2022

Apr 18, 2022
Apple Is Working On A Variety Of Macs With New M2 Chips, Likely To Unveil Them At WWDC 2022
DuckDuckGo’s Privacy-Centric Browser App Is Now Finally Available For Mac Users

DuckDuckGo’s Privacy-Centric Browser App Is Now Finally Available For Mac Users

Apr 13, 2022
Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of Your Apple Watch By Changing Some Default Settings

Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of Your Apple Watch By Changing Some Default Settings

Apr 18, 2022
iPhone 14’s New Camera Details Leaked, May Be The Biggest Upgrade In An iPhone In Years

iPhone 14’s New Camera Details Leaked, May Be The Biggest Upgrade In An iPhone In Years

Apr 20, 2022
Apple Accidentally Leaks Massive New Upgrades & Features For iPhones & iPads

Apple Accidentally Leaks Massive New Upgrades & Features For iPhones & iPads

Apr 19, 2022
Explained: Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhone 13 In India, But No Respite For Indian Consumers

Explained: Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhone 13 In India, But No Respite For Indian Consumers

Apr 12, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021