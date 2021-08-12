FP Trending

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come up with a new analyst note on the next-gen MacBook Air which mentions the new MacBook Air with mini-LED might be available in multiple colors, have an updated form factor, and a similar design as the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, reported MacRumours. These details follow up on previous rumors on the redesigned MacBook Air. Following the updated MacBook Pro models, the new MacBook Air is expected to launch “around mid-2022”.

According to Kuo, Chinese manufacturer BOE will be the new supplier for mini-LED display technology for Apple. The American tech giant used a mini-LED display first on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is now set to bring the same technology to 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro machines that may be released soon.

Meanwhile, Sharp, LG, and Foxconn subsidiary GIS will supply mini-LED displays to Apple for the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Considering the hardware, the MacBook Air will have more squared-off edges. For the unversed, the Mini-LED is dependent on several small LEDs in the backlight, giving higher contrast ratios just as to OLED.

Kuo is uncertain if the existing M1 MacBook Air will continue being sold after the new model is released but roughly estimates the MacBook Air shipments in 2022 to cross 8 million or higher, more than shipments for 2021 (6 million). If the M1 MacBook Air sales discontinue, the mini-LED model may be listed at the same price ($999 or Rs 74,250) as the M1 model. Apple last used the M1 chip in MacBook Air in November 2020.