Friday, August 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple leads with 38% share; Samsung shows massive 121% growth in US wearables market: Canalys

Samsung has shown a massive growth of 121 percent by selling 800,000 units and taking a 10.6 percent market share


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 16:19:19 IST

Canalys has released its quarterly wearables report for the US market, and it doesn't really say anything surprising about the market leader. Yes, Apple still remains king as far as wearables sales in the US is concerned.

According to the Canalys report, the wearable band market in the US reached a record of $2 bn in Q2 2019. Shipments have risen by 38 percent at 7.7 mn units. While China beats the US in terms of sheer volumes, when it comes to value, the US market is ahead.

Apple leads with 38% share; Samsung shows massive 121% growth in US wearables market: Canalys

Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple sold around 2.9 million units of its Apple Watch occupying a 37.9 percent market share, posting an annual growth of 32 percent. Canalys says that around 60 percent of Apple's 4.7 mn Watch shipments happened in the US.

This is followed by Fitbit which managed to sell 1.9 mn units marking a 24.1 percent market share and an 18 percent year-on-year growth. These two brands have been leading the charts in Q2 2018 as well, so no surprises there.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

But, Samsung has shown a massive growth of 121 percent by selling 800,000 units and taking a 10.6 percent market share in Q2 2019, as compared to just 400,000 units with a 6.7 percent market share a year ago.

"With Samsung's new Galaxy Watch branding in place, and showing robust performance, the company has moved to cultivate a fitness-focused lune-up with Galaxy Watch Active series, with prices between $200 to $300. Packing features into a compact form factor that has an appealing design is challenging but rewarding. Samsung most recently showcased these capabilities with its latest Watch Active 2 series, though other vendors are close behind," said Canalys research analyst Vincent Thielke of Samsung's rise.

Canalys Wearables Report for Q2 2019. Image: Canalys

Canalys Wearables Report for Q2 2019. Image: Canalys

Thielke also said that Fitbit didn't really hit the mark with Versa Lite. He said that consumers will not accept overly simplified smartwatches. Cellular functionality and actionable health insights are important factors for growth in the wearables market, he said.

As seen in the chart above, Google's Wear OS has certainly not been able to attract much love in the wearables segment as the only brand sporting Wear OS is Fossil, which is at no. 4 spot with a mere 4.1 percent market share and a measly 34 percent increase over last year. Of course, the 'Others' category will have brands using Wear OS, but just the fact that it's not present in the top three brands among wearables, despite having an early start speaks volumes of how much Wear OS is lagging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung launches refined Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Note 10

Aug 05, 2019
Samsung launches refined Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Note 10
Apple AirPods and other wearable products will not escape 10% additional China tariffs

AirPods

Apple AirPods and other wearable products will not escape 10% additional China tariffs

Aug 14, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019