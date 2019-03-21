Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
Apple launches new spring-inspired pastel-coloured iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands

The Apple iPhone XS and XS Max also get a new pastel for the Smart Battery case.

tech2 News StaffMar 21, 2019 14:33:16 IST

In what has been a week where Apple has quietly announced a number of hardware refreshes such as the Apple iPad mini and iPad Air as well as new Airpods, the Cupertino giant has now also announced quite a few new Watch bands and iPhone cases ahead of spring.

Apple launched Smart Battery cases for the newer iPhone XS and XS Max back in January and the company is now releasing a Pink Sand option that will now be available alongside the black and white ones.

There are three new pastels for silicon cases as well. The iPhone XS and XS Max now get a Cerulean, Papaya and Spearmint case. The same three shades are now also available as Apple Watch Sport Bands. Like all other Sport Bands, these will be available in both 40 mm and 44 mm sizes.

That's not all, Apple’s leather folio cases also get three new colour tones to choose from — lilac, sunset, and cornflower. The names do sound a little odd but they do look quite appealing if you fancy bright shades.

The new Apple Watch Nike Sport Band lineup. Image: Apple

The new Apple Watch Nike Sport Band lineup. Image: Apple

The Nike Sport Band lineup is also updated with Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen and Teal Tint/Tropical Twist options.

Apple will be selling the Modern Buckle in cornflower, lilac, and sunset while the Leather Loops will be available in Cornflower and Sunset.

The new Apple Watch silicone bands. Image: Apple

The new Apple Watch silicone bands. Image: Apple

Apple also has a tie-up with luxury brand Hermes for watch band and that lineup is getting updated too. These band will now be available in Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile Swift Leather Double Tour, Bleu Lin/Craie/Bleu du Nord Swift Leather Double Tour, and Etoupe Swift Leather Double Tour options. The Single Tours bands also get similar options.

The new bands were also announced alongside the second generation of AirPods, which you read about here.

