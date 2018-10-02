Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 14:46 IST

Apple launches its Everyone Can Create curriculum for students on Apple Books

The curriculum set in Apple Books comes packed with drawing, music, video and photos platform.

Apple on 1 October launched its Everyone Can Create curriculum for children to help unleash them their creative side while in school. This is now available on Apple Books.

The curriculum comes packed with drawing, music, video and photos platform. This is an educational form of communication.

There are project guides which are free and give the educators tools to merge these creative elements into their classroom lessons.

Everyone Can Create on Apple Book

Everyone Can Create on Apple Books

Everyone Can Create comes after Everyone Can Code programme which was launched in 2016 and called out coding as an essential skill.

The company states that "more than 5,000 schools, community colleges and technical colleges worldwide are using Everyone Can Code curriculum."

Apple had introduced the Everyone Can Create in March. The iPad is 9.7-inches which supports Apple Pencil priced at $99 for the public and $89 for schools. Lenovo's Crayon is also said to launch its stylus for $49 which would be the first third-party stylus to work with the iPad.

The feature comes with built-in apps like Garageband, iMovie, Clips and Swift playgrounds.

“Working closely with teachers, we have built the Everyone Can Create curriculum to help bring creative expression and the arts into the classroom, and to help students stay engaged through creativity and ultimately be more successful,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The company states that this feature might help teachers design their lectures by incorporating creative elements to it.

Educators in more than 350 schools around the world have said to be started working with Everyone Can Create.

Everyone Can Create includes four new project guides and each guide provides a series of projects that build skills progressively.

"In addition, any teacher or student with a Managed Apple ID has access to 200GB of free iCloud storage to safely store their creative projects, keeping them up to date, secure and accessible from any device."

