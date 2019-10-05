tech2 News Staff

If you happen to be an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus user whose phone has stopped powering on then you are in luck. Apple has announced a new free repair program for certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus after acknowledging a component found in these units that may fail.

Those users who own an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus would need to enter the device’s serial number into Apple’s Service Program page here to see if your device is eligible. Apple has said that only iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models made from October 2018 to August 2019 are affected by this issue. If you are one of those people who posses this iPhone 6S or 6S Plus you would need to take it to the nearest Apple Authorised Service or there is the option of sending the device directly to Apple.

In more news about iPhones, after several leaks and rumours, there's one more to add to the list about the iPhone SE's successor. According to an analyst, Apple could launch its next affordable iPhone SE update early next year.

Apple had terminated the sales of iPhone SE in India not too long ago as the company was not exactly performing well in the market and suffered a dip in sales. But the good news is, as per the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch an affordable iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of the next year and it might feature a newer A13 processor.