Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

The iPhone 11 'Amateur' will still get a 5 W charger and USB-A to Lightning cable though.


Anirudh RegidiSep 12, 2019 08:23:54 IST

I don't know about everyone else reading this, but the most welcome news from the iPhone launch event on 10 September was the fact that the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max (i.e. the iPhones that everyone will want) will include an 18 W fast charger in the box.

As anyone who uses an iPhone knows, the most useless accessory bundled with Apple's expensive hardware is the 5 W charger. That piddly little thing will get your iPhone XR or XS juiced up, maybe, in a little over 4 hours. That's horrific when you consider that Rs 15,000 phones with 4,000 mAh batteries — 30 percent larger than the ones in an iPhone — charge in a little over 90 minutes.

Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

Staring at this for up to 4 hrs a day is not my definition of fun.

Apple's argument for only including the slowest of chargers with the fastest phones in the world was that "people want small chargers." No, Tim Cook, we don't. Or at least, I don't. I want to charge my phone quickly and get back to binging on Netflix or drowning in Spotify using my wired headphones (I'm not spending 18k on wireless sets that sound worse than every other wired set I own). And anyway, why should I be forced into spending up to 4 hrs a day without my phone in my hand?

As a bonus, Apple's finally following up on its "courageous" decision to switch to USB-C. The Pro iPhones will come bundled with a USB-C to Lightning cable (no USB-C to USB-C, but hooray for small mercies). At the very least, it means one less dongle to carry, and you can charge your iPad with the same charger.

Better late than never, I guess.

Oh, and iPhone 11 users have still been left in the lurch, probably to hammer in the point that the 11 is the 'Amateur' option.

