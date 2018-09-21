Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 13:54 IST

Apple iPhone XS pre-orders go live on Airtel, Flipkart, arriving soon on Jio

You can pre-order the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on Airtel, Flipkart and Jio.com

Apple's ultra-premium phones that were launched earlier this month are just a week away from coming to India on 28 September.

However, if you have some cash lying around your house or are willing to sell your healthy kidney for a phone which will give a boost to your social life, then you can consider pre-ordering an iPhone XS Max, or an iPhone XS, on Airtel and Flipkart. The phones have been listed on Jio.com. These are available in three storage variants — 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

Flipkart

An iPhone XS with internal storage of 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB is priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,34,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max with an internal storage of 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB is priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,24,900, and Rs 1,44,900.

The two premium phones can be purchased at no cost EMIs and 5 percent cash back from HDFC and RBL credit cards. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards.

You can also get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchanging your phone. As always, the one caveat here is that Flipkart will give you much less value for your old phones than a third-party reseller.

Airtel

Apple fans can buy the phone from Airtel as well. Interestingly, those who pre-order the phone from Airtel will get the device on the day of the launch itself.

On purchasing the phones via EMI for 12 and 24 months using the Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards, they can get 5 percent cash back. All non-EMI transactions via Axis Bank and Citibank will get 5X Reward points.

The preorders will end on 24 September at 11.59 pm.

If you are willing to buy the new lineup of iPhones you can probably read here on which iPhone you should consider before purchasing.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Apple

Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max prices out: XS Max with 512 GB comes for Rs 1.45 lakh

Sep 13, 2018

Tim Cook

The iPhone XS, XS Max, XR worth the cost as they replace other gadgets: Tim Cook

Sep 19, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to support a secondary eSIM option: Here's how it works

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone Xs

Love for Apple Watch Series 4, hate for iPhone Xs pricing: Twitter reacts

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone XS

Android vs iOS: 10 things that the OnePlus 6 can do but the new iPhone XS can't

Sep 20, 2018

science

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018