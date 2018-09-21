Apple's ultra-premium phones that were launched earlier this month are just a week away from coming to India on 28 September.

However, if you have some cash lying around your house or are willing to sell your healthy kidney for a phone which will give a boost to your social life, then you can consider pre-ordering an iPhone XS Max, or an iPhone XS, on Airtel and Flipkart. The phones have been listed on Jio.com. These are available in three storage variants — 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

Flipkart

An iPhone XS with internal storage of 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB is priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,34,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max with an internal storage of 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB is priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,24,900, and Rs 1,44,900.

The two premium phones can be purchased at no cost EMIs and 5 percent cash back from HDFC and RBL credit cards. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards.

You can also get up to Rs 13,500 off on exchanging your phone. As always, the one caveat here is that Flipkart will give you much less value for your old phones than a third-party reseller.

Airtel

Apple fans can buy the phone from Airtel as well. Interestingly, those who pre-order the phone from Airtel will get the device on the day of the launch itself.

On purchasing the phones via EMI for 12 and 24 months using the Axis Bank and Citibank credit cards, they can get 5 percent cash back. All non-EMI transactions via Axis Bank and Citibank will get 5X Reward points.

The preorders will end on 24 September at 11.59 pm.

If you are willing to buy the new lineup of iPhones you can probably read here on which iPhone you should consider before purchasing.

