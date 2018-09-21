Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 September, 2018 13:52 IST

Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, Watch Series 4 to go sale in India from 28 September

Apple announces that its newly-launched iPhone series and Watch Series 4 to go on sale globally today.

Apple has announced that its newly-launched iPhone "XR", "XS", "XS Max" and "Watch Series 4" are going on sale globally from 21 September.

The new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in India starting 28 September.

In India, one would have to shell out Rs 12,075 a month, as zero-cost EMI, for a period of one year to own the 512GB variant of iPhone "XS Max"  the most expensive iPhone released this month  that would cost Rs 1,44,900.

The Apple iPhone XS in Gold. Image: Apple

The iPhone "XS" with 512GB storage model would be priced Rs 134,900 and the cheapest of the lot, iPhone" XR" (64GB)would hit the shelves at a starting price of Rs 76,900 in India.

The iPhone "XS" and "XS Max" support dual SIM and dual standby functionality and are fuelled by Apple's latest A12 Bionic chipset built on 7-nm design and a new neural engine with an 8-core dedicated machine learning (ML) processor.

The devices also come with upgraded 12MP + 12MP camera, 2x optical zoom, improved TrueTone quad-LED flash and 7MP RGB camera sensor in the front.

The Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Apple

The iPhone "XR" sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and a single 12MP camera at the rear, all in an aluminum body.

The next generation of Apple Watch features edge-to-edge display and comes with support to track heartbeat data, heart rhythm and notify users.

Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California last week.

