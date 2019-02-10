Sunday, February 10, 2019 Back to
Apple iPhone XR reportedly selling at a discount offline, pricing starts at Rs 70,500

The iPhone XR discount is available only with one offline retailer yet, and the price cut is not official.

tech2 News Staff Feb 10, 2019 16:28:28 IST

Many reports online suggest that the Apple iPhone XR has received a price cut. That's untrue. We confirmed with Apple when we were told that the smartphone is indeed available at a discount, but there is no official price cut per se. At the time of writing the story, on the Apple website, Amazon India, and on Flipkart, the iPhone XR was listed at a starting price of Rs 76,900 for the 64 GB variant, which is the usual price.

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

However, according to a tweet by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer, he is selling the iPhone XR at a reduced price of Rs 6,400, bringing the price of the 64 GB variant to Rs 70,500, and the price of the 128 GB variant to Rs 75,500. The highest 256 GB variants, on the other, is being sold by him for Rs 85,900.

There is no news yet if other offline retailers for Apple will carry said discount as well.

Apple iPhone XR specifications and features

The Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with, of course, a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. The smartphone features Face ID.

The iPhone XR comes sans the 3D Touch tech and instead features what Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

For photography, iPhone XR sports a 12 MP wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front is a 7 MP TrueDepth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.

The iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The iPhone’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM, but rather than use two SIMs, you'll have to use a nanoSIM + eSIM combo.

To know more about eSIMs, you read here.

