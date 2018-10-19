The Apple iPhone XR will be going on sale on 26 October and the pre-orders for the smartphone have begun on 19 October.

Airtel has rolled out an offer on the pre-orders of the smartphone, wherein the iPhone XR will be available on EMI, with a down payment of Rs 14,999. In the offer, the iPhone will also come with a built-in postpaid plan. Apparently, these plans with come bundled with a large amount of data (undisclosed), unlimited calling, and access to Airtel app and TV content.

Apple iPhone XR pricing

Apple iPhone XR comes in three variants. The base variant is the 64 GB model, which is priced at Rs 76,900, then there is a 128 GB option that comes for Rs 81,900, and then the high-end variant with 256 GB storage option, is priced at Rs 91,900. The iPhone XR will be available in six colour options of black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

You can also read our review of the iPhone XS Max here.

Apple iPhone XR specifications and features

The Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with, of course, a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. The smartphone features Face ID.

The iPhone XR comes sans the 3D Touch tech but instead features what Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

For photography, iPhone XR sports a 12 MP wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front, it has a 7 MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.

The iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The iPhone’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM where the second slot is an eSIM.

To know more about eSIMs, you read here.