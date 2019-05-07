Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone X is now discounted by Rs 22,000 in the Amazon Summer Sale

Besides the iPhone X, the iPhone 6S is also available on discount at Rs 27,999.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 18:01:57 IST

As part of Amazon India's Summer Sale, the Apple iPhone X (review) has been graced with some hefty discount offers.

While the top variant of the iPhone X, which comes with 256 GB of RAM, is available on a comparatively minor discount with its price now down to Rs 1,01,999 from Rs 1,06,900, the 64 GB variant has received a price cut of about Rs 22,000.

Apple iPhone X is now discounted by Rs 22,000 in the Amazon Summer Sale

The iPhone X first boot screen.

The Space Grey colour variant of the iPhone X is now available at Rs 69,999, which is down by Rs 21,900. The Silver colour model, on the other hand, is down to Rs 71,999. This offer will end by midnight on 7 May, with the end of the Amazon Summer Sale. Despite the discount, the phone is still priced much higher in India than it is in the US.

Besides the iPhone X, the iPhone 6S' price is also down by Rs 2,000 and is currently available at Rs 27,999.

(Also read: Amazon Summer Sale best offer: From OnePlus 6T to Honor View 20)

Apple iPhone X specifications and features

The Apple iPhone X makes use of an OLED panel. It is a 5.8-inch display with a 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution which puts the pixel density at 458 PPI. The HDR display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards and it is a True Tone display. It also supports the DCI-P3 colour space.

The smartphone is powered by the 64-bit hex-core A11 Bionic chip with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. It comes in 64 GB and 256 GB storage options. The rear camera is a 12 MP dual camera setup with an ƒ/1.8 wide-angle lens and an ƒ/2.4 telephoto lens. It has two sensors, both of which support optical image stabilisation. Meanwhile, the front-facing TrueDepth camera has a resolution of 7 MP with an ƒ/2.2 aperture. The iPhone X has a water and dust resistance rating of IP67, which makes it dust and splash resistant but not waterproof.

The iPhone X relies on Face ID for authentication, which uses the TrueDepth camera module on the front camera of the phone to create a 3D mapped image of your face.

